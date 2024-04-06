Owyhee Storm field goes down a storm drain

NORTH MERIDIAN, IDAHO — The Owyhee High School Softball team posted a video Thursday night that showed the rain moving dirt from the infield, creating a red river down to a storm drain outside the fence.



Owyhee Softball posted the video Thursday on Facebook and Instagram.

Storm Softball is already finding success this year after ending both of their previous seasons with banners.

If you want to help fund the softball team click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Owyhee High School is not the only storm in the Treasure Valley. This week we’ve seen a lot of precipitation from those thundering clouds behind me. I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with one softball player who watched her field go down the drain... literally.

"We don't have a lot of games left anymore so we can't take anything for granted," said Molly Buckingham.

With the Treasure Valley seeing more than an inch of rain in the last few days, Owyhee High School saw no mercy.

This video the softball team posted Thursday night, shows their infield going right down a nearby storm drain.

"We just saw the dirt going down the drain, and today there are just puddles everywhere," said Buckingham.

The senior first base continued saying she had never seen the field get this damaged from rain.

Buckingham explained, "Not like this bad. We are spring sports. The weather is going to be weird, but we will see how this one plays out."

I spoke to activities director Dane Roy about how these weather interferences affect athletes.

Roy said, "Their season is already so short, a two-and-a-half-month season to begin with. I always worry about how they lose key pieces of having those practices and building that camaraderie with the team."

The Storm softball team is one of the best in the state. A state title last year and a district title the year before just prove a little rain won't get in the way of the real storm.

Buckingham finished by saying, "We can't control the weather, but I think it will teach us more to adapt. Face adversity."