Make way for the snow plows on your street!

MERIDIAN, ID — As of Monday morning, ACHD snow plows are hitting residential streets to help create better paths for residents and first responders to get around residential areas after the major snowfall over the weekend.



Over the next several weeks snowplows will be running 24 hours.

ACHD is asking people:

Who have their cars in the street to move them into the garage or onto their driveway so that it is not in the way. Place any snow from shoveling sidewalks or driveways goes into their yard rather than the street. Make a clear path for water to the storm drains as the snow melts. More information on ACHD snow operations can be found here.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Snow plows have been consistently clearing main roads across Ada County and as of Monday morning are now making their way into residential neighborhoods where this is the situation a full two days after all that snow fell on Saturday. I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I rode along with ACHD as they worked to clear those neighborhood streets.

It's a rare sight. ACHD snow plows clearing streets in Meridian subdivisions.

Jennifer Berenger of ACHD explained, "It is rare for us to get into the residential primarily because of the snow we usually get in Boise. We get the colder weather but it warms up very quickly. So it thaws and melts before we get the chance to get into the residential."

One resident exclaimed, "I was super excited when I saw that plow truck today, I was just like 'Oh my gosh it's our subdivision's day! Yay! It’s our turn! Yay! Plow it!'”

"Our drivers are going in, clearing a path, and out. There will be enough of a roadway there, so first responders can get in if needed," said Berenger.

I joined Jason Zimmerman, one of the snow plow operators on his shift in a small Meridian subdivision.

"I come to work with the attitude that I am here to help people and make sure they get to work safely," Zimmerman said.

On the ride, I spoke with Zimmerman about his job. He explained that it is extremely taxing as they work long hours, sometimes not getting a day off for a few weeks.

Zimmerman said, "the mental breakdown of that is hard enough as it is. So a wave or a thank you goes a long way."

During our drive, we were waved down by one resident who ended up brightening Zimmerman’s day.

Stephanie Hopper, the kind resident who stopped us told me, "I was just so excited to see you guys, I saw you coming and I thought well let me bring them a snack. I had a big bag of Christmas candy and I just thought, they need sugar. they need sweets. So I wanted to stop you guys, and say thank you for coming to our subdivision and scrape it down because we need it here."

Other than waving and saying hello, ways you can help those crews as they make it through your neighborhood is by parking off the street and in driveways or garages whenever possible and making sure to always shovel snow onto your yard, not the street. Also as the snow melts, Barenger had another tip.

Barenger finished with, "If you know you have a storm drain near your house, if you could clear a path for the water to get down into the storm drain, keep the top of the storm drain clear and a little bit onto the sides, just so the water has a clear path. That will help to prevent localized flooding."

The good news is that a lot of Ada County residents will see improved residential conditions soon. But, the bad news is there's more snow on the way which means those plow trucks will be re-directed back to those busy arterial roads with a higher priority.

