Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Meridian

Actions

Krispy Kreme to exchange children's books for doughnuts

The book drive runs from May 6 to May 11
Get a dozen free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme this week
Copyright Krispy Kreme
<a href="">Krispy Kreme</a>
Get a dozen free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme this week
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 12:24:02-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Krispy Kreme in Meridian has announced that they will be running a promotion starting on Monday, May 6, where they will exchange doughnuts for donated children's books.

The book drive benefits two schools in Meridian, Meridian Elementary and Bickel Elementary in Twin Falls.

From May 6 to May 11, Krispy Kreme will give a free glazed doughnut to every person who donates a children's book during the book drive. Krispy Kreme will also give a full 6-pack of glazed doughnuts to anyone who purchases one of the books from the Amazon registry prepared by librarians at the schools.

The registries for the schools are available here for Meridian Elementary and here for Bickel Elementary.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your North Meridian reporter Alexander Huddleston