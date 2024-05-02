Krispy Kreme to exchange children's books for doughnuts

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Krispy Kreme in Meridian has announced that they will be running a promotion starting on Monday, May 6, where they will exchange doughnuts for donated children's books.

The book drive benefits two schools in Meridian, Meridian Elementary and Bickel Elementary in Twin Falls.

From May 6 to May 11, Krispy Kreme will give a free glazed doughnut to every person who donates a children's book during the book drive. Krispy Kreme will also give a full 6-pack of glazed doughnuts to anyone who purchases one of the books from the Amazon registry prepared by librarians at the schools.

The registries for the schools are available here for Meridian Elementary and here for Bickel Elementary.