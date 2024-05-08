Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Meridian

Actions

Idaho Foodbank preps for Stamp Out Hunger food drive, here's how you can donate

Postal workers want your help to Stamp Out Hunger
Charles Sykes/AP
Postal workers want your help to Stamp Out Hunger
Posted at 4:53 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 18:53:55-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is preparing for the nation's largest food drive. Stamp Out Hunger is organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC) and takes place on May 11.

Here's how it works, residents fill any bad with non-perishable foods and place them next to their mailboxes during the event. Letter carriers will pick up the donations along their routes across the Treasure Valley and donate them to the Idaho Foodbank to help those in need around the state.

Members of the NALC have dyed their hair blue at the Undone Salon in Boise to raise awareness for the event.

Some of the food items most needed at the drive are whole grain pasta, cereal, low sodium canned vegetables, canned fruit, juices, and dry or canned beans. Easy to open items, such as foods with pop-top lids, are also helpful.

Learn more about how you can participate in Stamp Out Hunger by visiting IdahoFoodbank.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your North Meridian reporter Alexander Huddleston