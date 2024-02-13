Finding that perfect spot for a first date

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Summarize who, what, when, where.



Making a first impression on a first date is huge

Finding the right place to go on that first date or meetup can make or break it all

Safety and comfort are key!

"He asked me out and we were trying to figure out somewhere to go and decided on Deja Brew," said Crystal Cranston while sitting next to her husband Daniel Cranston.

Asking someone out on a first date is hard enough...but then finding the right spot to bring that date can make or break the night.

"It's cute and it's not a chain or anything like that. Kind of nice to just go somewhere and hang out where you can get some coffee and food and visit and not anything too elaborate," said Crystal.

First time meetup's are a common sight at Deja Brew Bistro.

"Surprisingly a lot. Like, a lot more than any other restaurant I've worked in," stated Deja Brew Bistro Lead Waitress Kelsey Gorsech.

So as someone who doesn't remember how to date, that got me wondering, what should people look for when thinking up a first-time meet up spot?

"I just think it's comfortable because it's just very inviting and relaxing, it's not stiff. You know how some places you go and it's just very business oriented and it's very clean and functional. We're quirky and homey and fun and I love it for that," said kelsey.

Comfortable and relaxing is good. And maybe something to crush the nerves if conversation goes stale.

"There's a lot to look around at, there's a lot of conversation starters maybe? Cause we have art on the wall from local artists, so that's a conversation there," said Kelsey.

But if things are going well, you want geography to be your friend.

"Parking right next door, when you're done there, you can walk around and go walk around Downtown Meridian and spend some time walking up and down the streets," said Daniel.

And a big one for me as a Girl Dad: a place where the world's daughters can feel safe.

"You wanna go somewhere that's comfortable where you feel safe that's not out in the middle of the boonies somewhere. There's a lot of people around here and my crew pays a lot of attention to the people that are eating here," said Deja Brew Owner Cecyle Brock.

"When you have a waitress, you have like, a second teammate on your date, so, you're not alone. You've got help, and there's a lot of females who work here in a female-owned restaurant so definitely a safe place to hang out and meet people and get to know people, whether you're on a date or not, my goodness!" exclaimed Kelsey.

And though there are plenty of place like Deja Brew around the Treasure Valley that might be great for a first date, for Crystal and Daniel, who, by the way, are now married with two kids, there couldn't have been a more perfect spot.

"it really was the cornerstone for our first moments together, right? Like being together for the very first time, being able to touch her and see her physically and hug her physically for the first time, I'll never forget Deja Brew for that. Cause it literally is the place where I fell in love with my wife, in that building," said Daniel.

If you'd like to know more about Deja Brew Bistro, you can visit their website here.