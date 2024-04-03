Do The Right Fair encourages acts of kindness in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — April 4 is #DoTheRight Day in Meridian, a day where residents are encouraged to do something nice for someone else. The campaign of kindness is being celebrated at the Do The Right Fair starting at 5:30 pm at Meridian Middle School.

The Do The Right Fair will provide attendees with the opportunity to spread some kindness, inviting the public to help by:



Assembling kitchen kits for West Ada Community Schools

Donating blood to the American Red Cross

Donating non-perishable food to the Meridian Food Bank

Labeling books at the Meridian Library District Mobile Bookmobile

Writing a kind note at the #DoTheRight Appreciation Station

Doing special service projects at Meridan Middle School

Attendees can enjoy the on-site food trucks and enter the event raffle to win prizes provided by event sponsors while watching performances by local students.