Do The Right Fair encourages acts of kindness in Meridian

Courtesy: City of Meridian
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 03, 2024
MERIDIAN, Idaho — April 4 is #DoTheRight Day in Meridian, a day where residents are encouraged to do something nice for someone else. The campaign of kindness is being celebrated at the Do The Right Fair starting at 5:30 pm at Meridian Middle School.

The Do The Right Fair will provide attendees with the opportunity to spread some kindness, inviting the public to help by:

  • Assembling kitchen kits for West Ada Community Schools
  • Donating blood to the American Red Cross
  • Donating non-perishable food to the Meridian Food Bank
  • Labeling books at the Meridian Library District Mobile Bookmobile
  • Writing a kind note at the #DoTheRight Appreciation Station
  • Doing special service projects at Meridan Middle School

Attendees can enjoy the on-site food trucks and enter the event raffle to win prizes provided by event sponsors while watching performances by local students.

