Cold weather impacting EV battery life

MERIDIAN, ID — With temperatures below freezing this week, many noticed a dip in their gas mileage. For some, it was their car's charged battery life.



Drivers of electronic vehicles may have noticed that their battery dies a lot faster as the temperatures get colder.

Make sure you charge your car overnight.

Start your car in the morning to condition the engine and cabin.

Plan your trips to know how far you need to go before you stop.

For more information on how to fight cold issues with your electric vehicle weather go here.

Sure your electric car may be good for the environment, but is the environment good for your electric car? I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I talked to a driver charging up about how he handles the winter weather.

"You would drive one mile and lose three miles," exclaimed Franklin Gentile.

For many, the extreme weather this week may have reduced the gas mileage in your car. However, for electric car owners like Franklin Gentile, it was the charge life of their car battery that was immensely affected.

"You go from a hundred, drive one mile then all the sudden the thing says 97, and you're like, “We’ve only gone one!”

With temperatures going as low as five degrees earlier this week, those batteries were dying a lot faster.

Gentile explained, "Anything below thirty degrees, you're losing a large percentage of your battery at exponential rates."

I asked Gentile if there was anything he did differently during the winter to help lengthen his car's battery life. He explained he really takes advantage of his at-home charging station.

"As long as your kind of constantly charging at home, you shouldn't have to charge publicly more than once a week," said the EV owner.

I reached out to Tesla who sent me some useful tips and advice for how to handle the cold weather with your electric car, like using the app to preheat your vehicle or trip planning so that you know where the next accessible charging station is located

I am your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.