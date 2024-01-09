Albertsons raises $3 million for charity three years in a row

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Albertsons handed out around $294,000 in donations Tuesday morning, raised by the Albertsons Boise Open, to five nonprofit organizations.



Albertsons raised $3 million in ticket sales to the Albertsons Boise Open.

100% of proceeds from ticket sales were donated to 40 different nonprofits in the Treasure Valley.

Five of these organizations received checks in person on Tuesday.

Faces of Hope - $21,994

First Tee Idaho - $30,964

Camp Rainbow Gold - $33,354

Make-A-Wish Idaho - $43,319

Idaho Humane Society - $164,394

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Albertsons is one of the biggest grocers in the state of Idaho, but they're also known for their charitable donations. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at the Market Street store in Meridian, where 5 local nonprofits received almost $300,000 in combined contributions.

"It's huge! it's just so amazing. I think I teared up a little bit when we got the amount," said Bethany Wynn of Camp Rainbow Gold.

Leah Clark of the Idaho Humane Society said, "We are just so incredibly grateful to the Albertsons and Boise Open and to Mondelez for their tickets for the charity program."

On Tuesday morning some local charities were handed some significant checks thanks to Albertsons' commitment to giving back to the community. It all comes on the heels of Albertsons partnership with Mondelez International. When they held their 34th annual Albertsons Boise Open back in August.

John Colgrove, the Intermountain Divison President of Albertsons chimed in on how special this is. "Right after we get through the holidays, to take the proceeds, to take the gate tickets from the Mondelez ticket support charity program, and give them back to our community through 40 different nonprofit organizations."

Five of those 40 were present at the Meridian location to receive their checks in person. Faces of Hope Foundation, First Tee Idaho, Camp Rainbow Gold, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho, and the Idaho Humane Society received checks ranging from around $20,000 to almost $165,000. This is the third year in a row the event raked in over $3 million in proceeds.

Clark talked about what the money would be helping, explaining, "This is such a large and generous gift and we're so thankful. We take care of over 10,000 animals every year at the humane society. They come through our doors, and we provide medical care, food, and a whole lot of love to these animals to make sure they are ready for their forever home the moment their adoptor comes in."

Although the charities are ecstatic with the donation, it's those they help that will ultimately benefit.

"Our camps and programs are free to Idaho kids with cancer and their families, so it will help keep these camps and programs free and continue them running as well," said Wynn.

Speaking with Colgrove he explained that they are already planning for the next Albertsons Boise open and referred to it as the most exciting one yet.