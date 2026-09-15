What to know before you go: Hyde Park Street Fair Returns to Boise this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — One of Boise's longest-running community traditions is back this weekend as the Hyde Park Street Fair returns to Camel's Back Park from Sept. 18-20.

Now in its 47th year, the event has grown from a small neighborhood gathering in Hyde Park into a three-day festival that attracts thousands of visitors to Boise's North End.

"We do have a new focus on everything local," said Autumn Street, a volunteer with the North End Neighborhood Association. "Almost all of our vendors are local to the Treasure Valley. Most of our entertainment on our two stages and in our dome is local to the Treasure Valley."

WATCH | Hyde Park Street Fair Returns to Boise this weekend:

Hyde Park Street Fair Returns to Boise this weekend

More than 200 vendors are expected to set up booths throughout the park, offering handmade goods, artwork, crafts and other products. Visitors can also enjoy food vendors and entertainment spread across three stages.

In addition to traditional musical performances, organizers say the fair's dome area will feature activities such as yoga, sound baths and drum circles.

Admission is free.

For those planning to attend, organizers recommend thinking about transportation before arriving. The fair takes place in the heart of the North End, where parking is limited and no public parking is available inside Camel's Back Park.

A Valley Regional Transit park-and-ride lot will be available at Lincoln Early Learning Center, located at 300 Fort Street. Visitors can park there and take transit service to within walking distance of the event. A shuttle will also operate from the same lot on Sunday. Attendees can also use Lime scooters or bicycles to reach the fair.

The Hyde Park Street Fair runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers extended Sunday hours this year to accommodate a special headlining performance by Boise musician Eilen Jewell.