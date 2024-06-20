Pride flags in Boise's North End vandalized for the second time this year

BOISE, Idaho — The pride flags on Harrison Blvd in the North End have been taken down or damaged for the second time this year.

Residents in the North End woke up to find Harrison Blvd's pride flags missing or damaged, and just eight days after they were targeted for the first time.

The theft and damage to pride flags on Harrison have become an annual occurrence in the North End with the June 12 vandalism marking the fourth year in a row that the flags were targeted.

After the initial incident, a representative for Boise Pride Festival told Idaho News 6 "Boise Pride condemns the recent acts of vandalism targeting Pride flags hanging on Harrison Blvd."