Multiple former employees say they have wage disputes with Apericena in Hyde Park

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has spoken to multiple former employees of Apericena, a restaurant in the North End of Boise, who say they have not received payment for their time working at the restaurant. One of the former employees says she has an Idaho Department of Labor claim against the owner, Danielle Christine. Another former employee is a plaintiff in a small claims lawsuit with Christine.



Employees say they are owed thousands of dollars combined.

Christine declined to interview with Idaho News 6, but she sent documents that claim all wages from former employees have been paid their due wages.

There is a protest scheduled for Friday at 6pm outside Apericena by former employees who say they've had wage issues with the restaurant.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Will workers at this north end Boise restaurant get their wages?

It's a topic that caught my attention, when I saw a local Facebook post going viral.

Brendyn Jones/KIVI

The poster alleged she worked at Apericena in Hyde Park for 5 days in January .. but never saw a paycheck.

So, I sat down with Chanie Moser, to hear her out…

She says the red flags started flying on her first day on the job.

"It was payday, so a lot of employees were in to get their paychecks but the paychecks weren't done," Moser said.

Moser said these warning signs continued through the next week she worked, and after hearing stories about others waiting to be paid, she decided she wanted to quit.

"I can't work for someone who blatantly doesn't pay people," Moser.

I've talked with other employees, who tell me it's happened on several occasions.

"The paychecks came in and I didn't have one," Said James Fry about his first pay day at Apericena. "Then I found out they pay a month behind, is what I was told."

After Moser quit, she says she requested a check. Just under 500 dollars.

"The following payday came, it didn't show up on that payday. The payday after that came, it didn't show up on that payday, so I submitted a claim with the Idaho Department of Labor in February," Moser said.

Moser shared those documents with me, the total award they set. $964, the total almost doubled because Moser was awarded penalties.

She says, two months after she made the claim, she still hasn't seen any money.

Moser wasn't the only one to bring her concerns to the authorities.

While digging through court documents I found an active small claims case against Apericena's owner Danielle Christine here in Ada County. It says a check was paid for $444 but it bounced, so she claims she's never been paid.

So I spoke with the woman who filed the suit.

"Ultimately I just worked there four days," said Ella Hoffhine

Hoffhine, like Moser, she says she quit after just a handful of shifts in February.

She says it took her weeks to get a paycheck, and when she tried to cash it.

"It said that the account was bouncing for insufficient funds," Hoffhine said.

Hoffhine says she's calculated what she's owed and now she's taking Christine to court.

"I put more hours trying to get my first paycheck than I ever spent working at the restaurant," Hoffhine said.

Christine declined to meet me for an interview but did send me documents that claim checks bounced because the restaurant switched banks.

She also says she made that clear to Hoffhine.

Ada County sent me Christine's response to the lawsuit.. in which she claims Hoffhine has been paid what she was owed, and that the former employee is demanding much more than what she's entitled to.

Hoffhine says, those are fees and penalties she's entitled to as a result of the unpaid wages. As for Moser's claims to the Department of Labor, Christine says she's issued those payments.

Mediation in the civil lawsuit is scheduled for May 22

For the former employees, they say the situation they've been put in isn't right.

"A couple paychecks isn't a big deal to her, but that could be a make or break situation for somebody trying to pay rent or take care of their family," Hoffhine said.

