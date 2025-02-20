Idaho demonstrators rally against federal job and funding cuts

BOISE, Idaho — In the North End, a group of demonstrators came together to rally for the federal employees experiencing layoffs across the country.

"I'm a veteran. I served in the United States Air Force for six years, and now we're seeing budget cuts coming through the VA and massive firings that are affecting a service that has already been slow," says Ulises Quintana, a demonstrator at the rally.

The demonstration was held in conjunction with Save Our Services Day of Action.

Federal workers, unions, community members, and supportive residents showed up to raise their voices about recent federal layoffs and budget cuts across Idaho.

Adam Larson is the president of the National Federation of Federal Employees Local 1753. He thinks the cuts will have a lasting negative impact. "We really see these terminations as the beginning of an attack on civil services, taking away the services that Americans have relied on for decades," explained Larson.

In the span of just a few weeks, mass layoffs from the Trump administration have targeted the Department of Veterans Affairs, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, and the National Park Service—just to name a few—causing thousands to lose their jobs.

Quintana says, "To me, it seems hypocritical to say that they support the Constitution, say they're fighting for the rights of the people and the country, and then take away the benefits that support the people who actually support the public— like all of our federal employees."

Just this week, Idaho News 6 reported federaljob cuts at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Payette National Forest.

Most protesters say this demonstration is only the beginning.

"Seeing this many people here is awesome because I know they'll tell their friends that there are people out here who are willing to draw a line in the sand and say that we will uphold our Constitution," said Larson.