Hundreds gather at Boise cathedral to remember Pope Francis

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of Idahoans gathered on Wednesday to mourn the death of Pope Francis by attending Mass at St. John's Cathedral in Boise's North End.

The local Catholic parish is doing its best to honor the memory of the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

"I was surprised and not surprised because I knew he was having challenges with his health, but at the same time, I was surprised because it was the day after Easter,” said Kathy Hankel, who attended the mass.

Bishop Peter Christensen for the Diocese of Boise praised civic leaders for officially recognizing the pope's passing. "Our governor, Brad Little, asked that all the flags be flown at half-staff, as did our president for the nation. That’s powerful. I think it’s unheard of, but I think what they recognize is this pope had an effect on everybody — one way or the other. It affected everyone, not just Catholics."

Pope Francis was elected in 2013 and shared many messages centered around advocating for marginalized communities.

"What stands out about Pope Francis is his whole desire for the Church, especially its hierarchy, to really go out to the far reaches of the land and be a field hospital for those wounded by society," added Bishop Christensen.

With the election of a new pope underway following his death, some are questioning what direction the Church will take moving forward.

"I hope for someone to bring a lot more unity to the Church and help with the growth of the Church," said Hankel.