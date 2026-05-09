Harrison Boulevard turns pink for the 6th annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of survivors, loved ones, and supporters transformed Harrison Boulevard into a sea of pink for the 6th annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll, walking side by side to raise awareness for breast cancer.

WATCH | Cancer survivors share what the Flock Cancer Stroll means to them—

Flock Cancer street stroll turns Harrison Boulevard pink

Music, smiles, and moments of celebration filled the street as the community came together to support cancer fighters, survivors, and their families.

"It's a unity thing and you can just tell the spirit," Barbara Rose said.

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Rose, a 26-year cancer survivor and mother of Flock Cancer founder Leslie Scantling, has watched the event grow into a deeply personal tradition for many across the Treasure Valley. Organizers say all proceeds remain local to support individuals and families.

Among those celebrating was Angie Pipe, marking a milestone year alongside her family.

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"I feel very excited and very fortunate. I am a 15 year survivor this year, and to be able to have my husband and my sister with me, I'm just very fortunate to be able to celebrate this time with them and other survivors," Angie shared.

For Rose, the emotional weight of the event goes beyond the walk itself, reaching those who cannot attend in person.

"It is so emotional because you just want to be seen and know that you are a survivor because it is a struggle, especially emotionally" Rose explained.

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Rose reflected on the event's impact on those who are unable to make the walk themselves.

"There's so many that come to us for the survivor medals that have lost somebody. And they've just gone through surgery and they're home and they couldn't walk and so, could they take them a medal. I mean it's just, it's a wonderful, it's a wonderful event," Rose said.

What began as a fundraiser has since evolved into a tradition that reflects the strength found in community during life's hardest battles.

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