Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
19  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth End

Actions

Goody’s invites Boise community to celebrate 30th birthday

GOODYS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS thumbnail.jpg
Idaho News 6 | Goody's Boise
GOODYS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS thumbnail.jpg
Goody’s invites Boise community to celebrate 30th birthday
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — A longtime North End favorite is celebrating a sweet milestone this weekend.

Goody’s Soda Fountain and Candy Store is marking 30 years in Boise’s Hyde Park with a birthday celebration featuring free ice cream and a giant sundae.

WATCH | Three decades of sweets in Hyde Park!

Goody’s invites Boise community to celebrate 30th birthday

The locally owned shop has been a staple in the North End for decades. Its current owners, Kelsey Damon and Megan Zottarelli, first got their start at Goody’s while working there in high school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Made in Idaho: Goody's Soda Fountain

Goody’s continues to make its ice cream, chocolates and caramel corn in-house every day, serving up sweet treats and nostalgic memories for generations of customers.

The community is invited to celebrate Goody’s 30th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Guests can stop by for free ice cream and join in the anniversary games and festivities.

Send tips to neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke
Have a story idea from your neighborhood? Share it with Allie below —

Meet your North End neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke