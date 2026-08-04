BOISE, Idaho — A longtime North End favorite is celebrating a sweet milestone this weekend.

Goody’s Soda Fountain and Candy Store is marking 30 years in Boise’s Hyde Park with a birthday celebration featuring free ice cream and a giant sundae.

WATCH | Three decades of sweets in Hyde Park!

Goody’s invites Boise community to celebrate 30th birthday

The locally owned shop has been a staple in the North End for decades. Its current owners, Kelsey Damon and Megan Zottarelli, first got their start at Goody’s while working there in high school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Made in Idaho: Goody's Soda Fountain

Goody’s continues to make its ice cream, chocolates and caramel corn in-house every day, serving up sweet treats and nostalgic memories for generations of customers.

The community is invited to celebrate Goody’s 30th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Guests can stop by for free ice cream and join in the anniversary games and festivities.