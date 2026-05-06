Flock Cancer Street Stroll fundraiser happening this Saturday in Boise's North End

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's North End will be dressed in pink this Saturday as the Flock Cancer Street Stroll takes over a portion of the historic neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A marquee fundraising event for breast cancer in the Treasure Valley, registration for the Flock Cancer Street Stroll costs $40 for teens and adults and $25 for those ages 0-12. Registration is available on the day of the stroll, starting at 9 a.m.

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll was founded to raise awareness and money for Treasure Valley individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

There is no starting line or finish line for the stroll. Attendees may simply walk clockwise on the one-mile loop around Harrison Boulevard. Find the exact route via the map below. Attendees are asked to stick to sidewalks.

"Our stroll is a community event to celebrate, honor, raise awareness and money for local breast cancer fighters and families. For the Fighters, the Survivors, and the Taken — We Remember, We Fight, We Hope."

An Albertsons Flock Party will be held following the walk on Hazel Street, which will be closed to traffic from Harrison Boulevard to 16th Street. Cancer survivors are invited to visit the Survivor VIP lounge for a gift from the event's sponsors.

The Saint Alphonsus big pink mammogram bus will also be on site to provide screening appointments for those interested.

Packet Pickup:

Packet and shirt pick up for teams AND Individuals for REGULAR REGISTRATION will be May 6th and 7th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McU Sports on the corner of 9th and Jefferson in Downtown Boise. Come to McU's and also register for the Grand Prize Give Away - a pink electric bike - generously donated by McU's. Entries for the bike can be done HERE.

If you miss packet pick up, you can still register and pick up your shirt and packet on the morning of the event, while supplies last, at the registration/pick up tent at the Flock Party.

Race Map:

Google Maps

Register here: Flock Cancer Street Stroll