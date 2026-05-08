Structure fire reported on 28th Street in Boise's North End

BOISE, Idaho — A structure fire has been reported opposite Lowell Elementary on 28th Street in Boise's North End.

The Boise Fire Department and Boise Police Department are on the scene.

As of 8:20 p.m., Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke indicated that fire crews are wrapping up their response.

28th Street is currently closed between Lemp Alley Street and W. Hazel Street.

Allie Triepke / Idaho News 6

A spokesperson for Boise Fire told Idaho News 6 that 28th Street should be opened shortly.

It remains unclear how the fire started.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.