Fire departments respond to early morning structure fire

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 07, 2024

NORTH END, Idaho — This morning at 9 am, the Boise, Meridian, and Eagle Fire departments responded to a structure fire reported at a business on W Chinden Blvd. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke billowing from the building.

A second alarm was activated as crews swiftly contained the fire, ensuring the safety of nearby businesses. The fire's origin near a small office by the kitchen is currently under investigation, with early indications suggesting vertical spread from that point.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The primary business where the fire started sustained fire damage, while an adjoining business incurred minor damage but remains operational.

