Boise snow and skateboard shop set to close its doors after 30 years

BOISE, Idaho — A longtime fixture in Boise's snowboard and skateboard community will soon close its doors for good.

The Board Room, one of the Northwest's few remaining snow and skate shops, announced it will shut down this fall after nearly three decades in business.

The closure comes after the shop's landlords declined to renew their lease and listed the building for sale, according to owner Chris Heise.

"This decision was not made lightly," Heise said in a press release. "Unfortunately, with no prior notice, we were left with little time to secure a new location before winter inventory starts arriving."

Despite exploring alternatives, the shop determined that closing was the only viable option. The Board Room has operated in Boise since 1995, serving as a hub for local board sports enthusiasts.

A closing sale will begin Aug. 1, with the store maintaining its regular hours during the approximately eight-week wind-down period.

"We're incredibly grateful for the friendships, community, and support we've built together over the past three decades," Heise said. "Our customers, employees, and partners have become extended family — and we feel deeply honored to have shared so many unforgettable moments with you."