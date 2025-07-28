Boise Police raid smoke shops, two arrested on drug charges

BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested two men on Friday after a lengthy investigation into local smoke shops allegedly selling illegal THC products and drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Stanley, 37, and Andrew Fernandez, 35, both of Boise, face multiple felony charges, including delivery of a controlled substance and marijuana trafficking.

The arrests followed search warrants executed at two businesses on West State Street, where officers found "thousands of items of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amounts of marijuana, Delta 8, 9, and 10 THC products, HHC products, and lab materials to manufacture suspected concentrated cannabis products," according to police.

Investigators said they provided Stanley, identified as the business owner, with multiple warnings about items illegal under Idaho law, but the sales continued despite "months-long efforts" at education and compliance.

The search also uncovered evidence suggesting manufactured items were being "labeled, packaged, and sold online," police said.

Officers seized numerous items from the businesses located on the 1700 block and 6900 block of West State Street, including glass bongs, water pipes, marijuana pipes, edibles, marijuana grinders, scales, concealment devices, and dab rigs.

Stanley faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, and marijuana trafficking — all felonies.

Fernandez faces similar felony charges plus misdemeanor marijuana possession. Both men were booked into the Ada County Jail.