Boise man dies from injuries after bicycle-vehicle crash on State Street

BOISE, Idaho — A 54-year-old bicyclist died after being struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Street late Friday night, according to the Boise Police Department.

The Ada County Coroner says that Colin Gray of Boise was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the crash, which occurred around 10:45 p.m. on June 13.

Ada County Paramedics transported Gray to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, despite lifesaving measures. The coroner determined the cause of death was blunt force injuries and ruled the manner of death an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department. No information about the driver has been released.