Boise High student facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to school

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise High student is facing time in juvenile detention after bringing an unloaded gun to school on Monday, September 30. The student is now facing time in juvenile detention for resisting, obstructing, and possession of a firearm.

The Boise Police Department tells us the student denied having intentions of hurting anyone.

Police say a Boise Police student resource officer was contacted about a possible firearm on campus around 1:15 p.m. Police worked with school administrators and an SRO to locate the student.

Boise Police said officers tried to talk to the female student in an attempt to search her backpack, however, she was reluctant, tightly holding on to her backpack and refusing to give her belongings to officers.

Officers ultimately were able to search the backpack and found an unloaded handgun inside. According to BPD, the student denied having intentions of hurting anyone.

The school did not go into lockdown due to locating the student quickly.

BPD says School Resource Officers work very closely with School Admin to respond to threats and concerns on campus.

The Boise High principal sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident:

Dear Boise High School Parent/Guardian and Staff:



I want to inform you about an incident that occurred today at Boise High School. After an investigation by school resource officers, we learned that a student brought an unloaded gun, without ammunition, to school today. The student is in police custody and will face both legal and school consequences, in accordance with the Boise School District’s Board Policy [simbli.eboardsolutions.com] on weapons.



Please know that all students and staff are safe, and there is no ongoing threat to our school community.



While this situation is unsettling, this is a strong example of the “See Something, Say Something” principle, as we were notified of the gun's presence on campus and were able to take immediate action.



We encourage you to use this as an opportunity to speak to your student about reporting any unsafe situations at school and in our community to an adult or by calling 208-343-COPS.



Thank you for your cooperation and support.



Deb Watts

Principal

Boise High School



The Boise School District says their first priority each and every day is the safety and security of students, staff, and visitors.