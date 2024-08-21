ACHD to share plans for busy North End streets at open house tonight

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is ready to share proposed pedestrian enhancements and traffic calming measures for 8th and 9th Streets at an open house on Wednesday, August 21.
The open house starts at 5 pm at Longfellow Elementary (1511 North 9th Street in Boise).
The ideas proposed aim to improve safety while preserving the character of the North End. Some of the ideas include:
- Improving curb, gutter, sidewalk & filling in sidewalk gaps
- Adding bulb-outs
- Installing Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs)
- Adding raised intersections & crosswalks
- Installing speed cushions
- Reducing the speed limit to 20 mph & installing digital speed feedback signs
- Reconstructing the streets & repainting sharrows
- Learn more and take the survey here
- While feedback is always welcome, this round of public involvement ends on August 29th