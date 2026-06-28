Zoo Idaho in Pocatello evacuated after possible bomb threat

POCATELLO, Idaho — Zoo Idaho has been evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day and on Monday, following the report of a possible bomb threat.

A news release from the Pocatello Police Department says officers are “on scene and actively investigating” the threat at 3000 S. 2nd Ave.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all visitors and staff were safely evacuated from the facility,” police said.

By Sunday afternoon, city spokeswoman Marlise Irby told EastIdahoNews.com the decision had been made to keep the zoo closed on Monday, as well — again, out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Additionally, tonight’s Pocatello Municipal Band concert at the Ross Park Bandshell has been canceled,” Irby wrote in a statement. “We will work to reschedule the performance at a later date and will share those details as they become available.”

Further details about the bomb threat, including what time it was received and who may have sent it, were not immediately available.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

“Thank you for your understanding as we prioritize the safety of our community,” Irby said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.