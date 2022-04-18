Zoo Boise working to protect birds from Avian Flu

Zoo Boise will put additional precautions into place to protect its birds from the avian flu, recently discovered in Idaho.

The zoo announced some outdoor bird exhibits will be covered and some birds will be brought indoors to reduce their risk for exposure to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

"Many of the zoo’s birds will still be visible to the public from behind glass and birds that can safely be housed indoors will remain on exhibit,” said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock in a statement. “Unfortunately, some of our birds will most likely have to move off-exhibit to ensure their safety. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and make necessary changes to exhibits in the coming days."

HPAI was located in two Idaho chicken flocks last week in both Gooding and Caribou counties, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced April 15. Zoo officials say HPAI is primarily spread via droppings and nasal discharge of wild infected birds.

“Our zookeepers and staff provide exceptional care for all of the animals, and this situation is no exception,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a statement. “We will continue to consult with national, state and local health officials to make the best care decisions on behalf of all the birds that call Zoo Boise home.”