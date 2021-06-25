Zoo Boise welcomes baby Magellanic penguin

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced Friday a Magellanic penguin hatched on May 21, 2021, at the zoo. The chick was hatched to parents Jimmy and Rose and weighs a little more than three pounds.

The chick is doing well and is growing fast, according to zoo staff. Magellanic penguins are warm-weather penguins found in South America around the Falkland Islands.

Jimmy, Rose and the new chick have moved into a temporary nursery inside the Penguin Pavilion. Guests will be able to see the chick through small openings in the nursery window, allowing the little family to maintain some privacy while the chick grows.

Zoo Boise says this is Jimmy and Rose's second chick. Their first baby, Milo, hatched last year and has joined the main colony in the Penguin Pavilion.

Jimmy and Rose have been a bonded pair for about two years, since Rose joined Zoo Boise from Sea World San Diego. Jimmy has been a Zoo Boise resident since 2008, previously living at the San Francisco Zoo.