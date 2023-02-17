Zoo Boise partners to create spider monkey sanctuary in El Salvador

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has partnered with El Salvador's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources to set up their country's first spider monkey sanctuary.

Their reputation is what led El Salvador's National Program for Spider Monkey Conservation to seek out personnel from Zoo Boise to teach them methods on training how to properly and ethically care for monkeys that were rescued for illegal pet trade.

In addition to its ecological requirements, the spider monkey is one of the main species hunted in indigenous regions and is also subject to the growing illegal wildlife trade.

In 2022, three Zoo Boise staff members traveled to El Salvador to lead hands-on workshops focusing on the health, housing, social structure and enrichment of spider monkeys.

Prior to Zoo Boise's involvement, when monkeys were rescued in El Salvador, the animals were usually traumatized and officials had no way to rehabilitate them.

During their visit, the team was introduced to a rescued male spider monkey, Pancho, that had not allowed anybody to be near him without physical restraints. Zoo Boise's Animal Training Coordinator Nicole Villeneuve presented a positive reinforcement training technique and had overnight success. Pancho no longer screamed or shook the fence when being approached using methods from her training.

courtesy of Zoo Boise

The expertise for establishing trust with traumatized animals was confirmation that Zoo Boise was the right choice to partner with for the sanctuary.

Zoo Boise is the home to two black-handed spider monkeys, Elvis and Sarah. Elvis, who turned 60 this year, may be the oldest spider monkey in the world.

Zoo Boise has a history of participation in conservation actions, including aiding the restoration of the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, Africa, as well as working to restore animal activity in the Boise Foothills.

