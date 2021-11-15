Zoo Boise hosting mobile vaccine clinic this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise is offering a great incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

A mobile clinic will be available this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. right next to the Zoo's front entrance. Vaccines will be available for ages 12 and older, according to a press release.

Anyone who gets the vaccine and can show they either got their first, second or booster dose on that day will be allowed into the zoo for free.

“We’re excited to partner with Saint Alphonsus to offer free admission to Zoo Boise for anyone who chooses to get vaccinated this upcoming Saturday,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Our last mobile vaccine clinic at the zoo was very successful and we are grateful for this unique partnership to promote the health and safety of our community.”

The free admission will only apply to the person listed on the vaccine record and a photo ID will be required.

The clinic is a partnership between Boise Parks and Recreation and Saint Alphonsus. Doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.