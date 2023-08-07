Zoo Boise encounter: Painting with Penguins

BOISE, Idaho — Throughout the year, zoologists and volunteers host a series of events at Zoo Boise, allowing for encounters and interactions with some of the animals, all in the name of conservation and education (sprinkled with one-of-a-kind touches).

One of the most popular, by far, is having the opportunity to Paint with Penguins.

Painting with Penguins

Patrons of this event are provided with the necessary supplies to create an artful backdrop while being treated to snacks and refreshments. The event also includes a zookeeper chat and takes you for a visit to some of the Zoo Boise favorites!

Then for the main event.

The dried painted canvasses are laid on the ground inside a small enclosure, surrounded by gobs of black paint, awaiting their masterful finishing touches.

With the help of some shiny keys, a laser pointer, and straight-up audience cheering, the Penguin Picassos bring these creations to life, adding personal touches to your masterpiece.

The event usually sells out quickly once dates are announced, so keep your eyes open for updates. To find these, as well as all other Zoo Boise experiences, visit ZooBoise.org.

