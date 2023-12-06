Zoo Boise $3 Thursdays return for the Winter Season

It is always fun to make your way to Zoo Boise.

In the colder weather, the animals in Zoo Boise tend to be more active, including the red pandas, the snow leopards .... and who doesn't want to see these magnificent creatures playing around in the snow?

Zoo Boise

And Zoo Boise is making a winter visit even more enticing.

Starting Thursday, December 7, and every Thursday through the end of February 2024, you can get into the Zoo for just $3. Other days admission prices range from $6.50-$9.50 per person

The Zoo is open daily from 10:00am - 5:00pm, last admission at 4:00pm. (closed Christmas and New Year's Day)

Information on the Zoo, the animals that live there, volunteer opportunities, and more can be found at ZooBoise.org.