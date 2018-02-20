Zoo Boise announces new director

BOISE, ID - Zoo Boise now has a new director. Gene Peacock will serve as both Zoo Boise Director and executive director of the non-profit organization Friends of Zoo Boise.

Peacock has worked in the zoo industry for almost thirty years, Zoo officials said. “Early in his career, he worked as a zookeeper at the Natural Science Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. He has since held positions as a zookeeper, area manager and zoo director at zoos across the country. Most recently, Peacock worked as the executive director of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History in Texas,” according to a news release from the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.

"Gene is passionate about animals and has a strong vision for the future of Zoo Boise,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “His leadership style and background will take Zoo Boise to a whole new level. We are very excited for him to join our Parks and Recreation team.”

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Peacock to Boise and know he will further the zoo’s conservation efforts across the globe,” said Alisha Palmer, Friends of Zoo Boise board president. “His knowledge and experience working in zoos across the country will bring a fresh perspective to Zoo Boise and we believe his vision will help Friends of Zoo Boise make an even bigger impact going forward.”

Peacock will officially start his new role in mid-March.

Zoo Boise is located in Julia Davis Park.