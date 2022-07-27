Zoo Boise announces death of female lion Mudiwa

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise's 22-year-old female lion Mudiwa has died, Zoo Boise officials announced Wednesday.

Mudiwa was euthanized Tuesday morning due to declining health. Her test results showed she was suffering from kidney cancer that metastasized to her intestines, liver and lungs, according to a news release from Zoo Boise. The average life span of a lion under human care is 17 years.

“This is a hard situation for all of our staff, volunteers and visitors,” said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock said in a statement. “It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our beloved animals. There is no doubt Mudiwa’s presence in Boise has made a strong impression and her legacy will live on.”

Mudiwa began losing weight and appetite and underwent a series of exams that determined her illness. In her final weeks, staff at Zoo Boise worked to help her maintain her quality of life with different pain medications and encouraging her to increase her food and fluid intake with ice blocks, chicken broth, milk and more, according to the release.

Mudiwa and her sister Obadiah and brother Jabari were the first lions to join Zoo Boise in 2008. The zoo's 9-year-old male lion Revan is still there.

"Mudiwa has been a mainstay at Zoo Boise for many years and we appreciate the community’s support during this time,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a statement. “She was an important part of our zoo family and she will be missed."