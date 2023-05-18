Zions Bank donates $10,000 to Idaho Foodbank

MERIDIAN, ID — The Idaho Foodbank can hand out a few more meals to those in need, all thanks to a generous donation from Zions Bank.

This donation was given in support of the Beef Counts program, which is a partnership between The Idaho Foodbank and members of the Idaho beef industry.

Wednesday afternoon, the Western Idaho region president of Zions Bank, Deenan May, presented an oversized check of $10,000 to Karen Vauk, the CEO of the Idaho Foodbank.

Bill Lickley, the Idaho Beef Council Chairman shared highlights from the program on how the donation makes a difference to thousands of people in Idaho.

For nearly 20 years, employees of Zions Bank have come together to feed families during the bank’s annual food drive. In 2022, they raised more than $25,000 to benefit The Idaho Foodbank, Utah Foodbank and the Jackson Cupboard in Wyoming.

