Zebra gets loose in Seoul

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:52:30-04

SEOUL, South Korea — In case you missed it, there was a Zebra on the loose from the zoo in Seoul, South Korea, and people are beginning to share their videos.

ABC reported that the zebra — a male named Sero that was born in the zoo in 2021 — was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians as of Thursday evening, said Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children’s Grand Park in Seoul.

Police and emergency workers managed to corner the zebra after it entered a narrow alleyway between houses and shot it with tranquilizers, ending its three hours of freedom.

No injuries or damages related to Sero's adventure have been reported.

The Zoo has not released information on how the Zebra escaped, but are most definitely looking into it.

