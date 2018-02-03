Youth soccer team raising money to fight hate

BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho youth soccer team recently attacked with hate speech is raising money for a better future. At last check, The gofundme.com account for Idaho Juniors FC has raised over $7,000. The coach says the money will go to two local organizations to fight racism and allow athletes to flourish.

Over a week ago the coach found a racist letter attacking some of the young players on his car windshield. For him, The response from the Treasure Valley and beyond shows just how tight-knit the soccer community is.

"This is a great way for us to rally together, speak and talk about these issues bring awareness and then we have to act," said Jeromy Tarkon head coach for Idaho Juniors FC. "The ball doesn't stop because we are aware of it we got to continue, we got to make a change, we got to provoke change, we go to force change."

Organizers want to keep the names of the charities under wraps until they stop fundraising, to donate click here.