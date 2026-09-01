Young black bear captured, relocated after being found in Pocatello backyard

POCATELLO, Idaho — A young black bear was captured and relocated Monday morning after it was found in the backyard of a residence in Bannock County.

Idaho Fish and Game received a report of the bear in a Pocatello neighborhood. Regional wildlife biologists with Fish and Game, David Dressel and Jon Dixon, responded and found the bear climbing a fence and foraging on berries.

The bear was captured and released in a more suitable habitat in a remote location, officials said.

“We can’t be sure how or why this black bear found its way to this Pocatello neighborhood, though it is possible it had worked its way along the Portneuf River corridor as it foraged for food,” Dressel said.

Fish and Game said the bear was not considered a “problem bear.” It was not eating trash or entering human structures, had not damaged pets or livestock, and had not threatened or become habituated to humans.

Officials said the bear was relocated because of its proximity to homes and busy roadways. The move was considered the safest option for both the bear and the public.

Fish and Game said severe drought conditions have limited food resources for black bears, including berries, nuts, roots and other vegetation, which make up a majority of an Idaho black bear's diet.

Young bears typically remain with their mothers for at least a year before venturing out on their own, officials said. However, mother bears may sometimes push their young out earlier when food is limited to reduce competition.

Bear sightings within Pocatello city limits are rare. Fish and Game said the last reported occurrence was in 2018, when a wild black bear entered Zoo Idaho.