You ready for Valentine's Day? 'The Chocolat Bar' is gearing up for the big day

BOISE, Idaho — The Chocolat Bar has been in business for years, and every year Valentine's Day is one of their Busiest holidays. For this week's Made in Idaho, we walk you through how they get ready for the big day.



The store says the two days before Valentine's Day, as well as the day of are their busiest days. So if you are going to buy chocolate, don't procrastinate.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

At The Chocolat Bar in Boise, you smell it before you see it. It's that time of year, where Cupid's arrow points to getting chocolates for the sweet one in your life.

"It's very busy," said Trish Stack, co-owner of The Chocolat Bar.

She and her husband, Jason, bought it after years of taste testing from the other side of the counter as customers. Chocolate was Trish's travel tradition, but none melted her heart like the one back home.

"I would always think to myself, the chocolate at The Chocolat Bar is so much better. I can't wait to get home so I can go to The Chocolat Bar instead," Stack said.

The store fills a need for so many this week, but before they get into their display cases, they are made by hand.

"We do everything fresh," said Stack.

In their West Boise production space, trays of caramel are chopped, and sent over to the conveyor belt where they're drizzled with gallons and gallons of melted chocolate. After a sprinkle of salt, they're ready for the store.

For the couple in charge:

"We do valentines day after Valentine's Day," Stack said.

While they don't usually celebrate on the 14th, the memories they hope to create for others make it just as sweet.

"We have this opportunity to be part of a really joyous time in many people's lives and we just love being part of that," Stack said.

