You're getting a chance to weigh in on school funding

BOISE, Idaho - Idahoans are getting the chance to weigh in on how the state should fund public schools. A state committee working on a new funding formula for the past three years is taking public comments through an online survey.

Kevin Richert, who reported the story for Idaho Education News, says the group is hearing quite a bit from one group in particular.

'A lot of veteran teachers have been concerned about how the salary structure is working right now with the career ladder and what is in store for veteran teachers, giving them money that will encourage them to stay in the classroom," said Richert.

The committee will come back to Boise to start making decisions in July. They are looking to replace the school-attendance-based funding formula, which has been in place since 1994. Instead, the state is looking at a simpler enrollment-based model.

You still have the chance to give your two-cents through the online survey. Click here to weigh in.