You asked: What is the status of the Boise and Meridian In-N-Out locations?

Story written and shared by Autum Robertson, BoiseDev.com

Last year, news broke that the popular California-based fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger was planning two locations in the Treasure Valley.

One of those spots was at the vacant Pier 1 Imports at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Permits show that the burger chain has applied to demolish the existing building at 140 Milwaukee Street.

In-N-Out is planning to open a 3,885-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through. The indoor area would have seating for up to 74 guests. The drive-through would feature two lanes with a 33-vehicle queue.

The site would have 19 onsite parking spaces and through an existing parking agreement with the Boise Towne Square mall, the applicant writes that it would meet the city’s required 32 spaces.

Once construction starts, it would take approximately six months to complete.

The other location In-N-Out Burger hopes to open is at 3520 E. Fairview Ave in Meridian, which is at The Village. The Village site is currently a small dirt lot located south of the H&M store and across the Village parking lot.

City of Meridian spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said there is currently a request for more information and the city has requested final values and contractor information to evaluate fees. When the fees are evaluated and paid, the permit will be issued.

The proposed 3,879-square-foot development would seat 84 guests indoors and 32 guests outdoors. The drive-through would have a 41-vehicle queue and there would be enough on-site parking for 47 cars.

Like the Boise location, this project would also take about six months to complete.