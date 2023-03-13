Yotes top LSU-Shreveport in 98-50 blowout

KANSAS CITY, Mo — And the streak continues to 33 after the Yotes top LSU-Shreveport 98-50.

The College of Idaho erased an 11-10 deficit with a 21-point run to take the lead in the first half of today's game against the LSU-Shreveport Pilots in the NAIA Round 16.

The Yotes forced six turnovers, a pair of 3-pointers by both Samaje Morgan and Paul Wilson, and back-to-back 3-point plays by Tyler Robinett and Johnny Radford in the win.

After a rally in the first half, the Yotes blew things wide open scoring 29 of the first 42 points of the second half.

Junior Charles Elzie scored a career-high 25-points, and was joined in double figures by Morgan (12-points), Wyman (11-points) and Robinett (10-points).

Morgan also delivered five assists and Caden Handran racked up eight points and nine rebounds in the dominating win!

This game marks the 16th straight with a double-digit win.

The Yotes' next contest is against the Tougaloo College Bulldogs from Mississippi, who will enter the game riding their own 20-game winning streak.

Tip-off is on Wednesday, March 15, at noon. The winner earns the right to punch a ticket to the Fab Four.

