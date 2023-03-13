Watch Now
News

Actions

Yotes top LSU-Shreveport in 98-50 blowout

... and the streak continues
College of Idaho Yotes Men's Basketball
Matthew Hicks/Ryan Weaver MSH Visual
2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Round of 16. LSU Shreveport (La.) vs College of Idaho, Municipal Arena, Kansas City, Mo.
College of Idaho Yotes Men's Basketball
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 19:51:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo — And the streak continues to 33 after the Yotes top LSU-Shreveport 98-50.

The College of Idaho erased an 11-10 deficit with a 21-point run to take the lead in the first half of today's game against the LSU-Shreveport Pilots in the NAIA Round 16.

The Yotes forced six turnovers, a pair of 3-pointers by both Samaje Morgan and Paul Wilson, and back-to-back 3-point plays by Tyler Robinett and Johnny Radford in the win.

After a rally in the first half, the Yotes blew things wide open scoring 29 of the first 42 points of the second half.

Junior Charles Elzie scored a career-high 25-points, and was joined in double figures by Morgan (12-points), Wyman (11-points) and Robinett (10-points).

Morgan also delivered five assists and Caden Handran racked up eight points and nine rebounds in the dominating win!

This game marks the 16th straight with a double-digit win.

The Yotes' next contest is against the Tougaloo College Bulldogs from Mississippi, who will enter the game riding their own 20-game winning streak.

Tip-off is on Wednesday, March 15, at noon. The winner earns the right to punch a ticket to the Fab Four.

RELATED | College of Idaho advances to the third round of the NAIA tournament by beating Xavier 76-61

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light