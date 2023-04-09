Yotes name Kyle Erickson as new women's basketball coach

CALDWELL, Idaho — Monday morning, the College of Idaho announced that Kyle Erickson would be the next head coach of the Yotes women's basketball team.

The news came after a month-long coaching search to replace Janis Beal who led the Yotes for the last five seasons.

Erickson most recently was on the staff at Pacific University in Oregon. His announcement came in a pivotal moment for women's basketball. On Sunday, the NCAA women's basketball championship between LSU and Iowa received almost 10 million viewers.

“It’s an exciting time for women’s basketball and I couldn’t be taking over a program and be involved with women’s basketball at a better time," Erickson said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “I’ve been involved with women’s basketball for the last 10 years and the amount of growth has been incredible a lot of it has been the play that you see at the DI level.”

Erickson attributes the growth of the game to the talent on the floor. Players like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Angel Reese headlined the tournament this year.

The new coach says he had conversations with the team already about this year's women's tournament. He says you can see the change in the next generation of women hoopers.

“I think in the past a lot of times you’d ask young women who their favorite player was and it’d be an NBA player," Erickson said. "Now it’s a special time you’re hearing them say, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, female basketball players. And I think that’s a huge indicator that we’re in a special place as a sport.”

The College of Idaho exceeds athletically. Their football team is constantly ranked, their softball team is a top-15 ranked NAIA team right now, and their men's basketball team just raised an NAIA championship banner.

Erickson understands the expectations of the athletic department, and he's excited to take on the challenge.

“We’ve got to get to work ladies cause it’s championships here and I like that expectation and I’m ready to embrace that expectation," Erickson said.