Yotes jump back in the win column after another drive of late-game heroics

The College of Idaho Yotes are back in the win column after a game-winning drive put them up 28-24 against Southern Oregon on Saturday.

The winning touchdown came when receiver Jon Schofield lined up behind the center and rushed the ball into the endzone.

After the win, the team could be seen jumping around in a huddle, lifting each other up into the air.

“Just I believe in celebrating and getting a lot of guys into the act," said Coach Mike Moroski. "It’s a way to get the whole team into it. Again, we don’t take winning for granted it’s a big deal to win a game like this.”

The offense struggled throughout the game, but the defense stepped up with three takeaways, including a Jacob Arms pick-six that tied the game at 21 in the third quarter.

“As soon as I saw that break it was lob ball, I was like ‘in the chest, perfect’ and nobody in this league is going to catch me if I got a foot race," Arms said, describing how he got the score. "All it was was beat the quarterback and go celebrate with the people in the beer garden, you know what I’m saying. That was all I was thinking. We needed points on the board, defense needed to do something.”

The defense completely turned around from its performance last week, in which they gave up. over 500 total yards.

"Maybe we struggled a little bit in the first half we were down, but we are a second-half team," Arms said. "We knew the defense had to step up, close up shop, and then only allowing a field goal in the second half, what more could you ask for?”

The Yotes are now 7-1 and are on top of the Frontier Conference with two games left.