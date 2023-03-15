Watch Now
News

Actions

Yotes are headed to the Fab Four

College of Idaho continues to dominate in NAIA tournament play
Jake O'Neil - Yotes Basketball
Brendyn Jones
Jake O'Neil lines up at the free-throw line against Bushnell in the first game of the 2023 CCC tournament.
Jake O'Neil - Yotes Basketball
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:29:29-04

KANSAS CITY — The College of Idaho Yotes continue to show domination in the NAIA tournament, beating Tougaloo College 83-66, and punching their ticket to the Fab Four for the first time since 2019.

At one point in the first half, the Bulldogs pulled ahead. But thanks to a Charles Elzie free throw to take the lead, the Yotes train started moving and they never looked back.

Tougaloo rallied in the final minutes of the game but just couldn't catch up to the Yotes' commanding lead.

Jake O'Neil led the team scoring 20 points, while Drew Wyman racked up 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

The win extends their streak to 34 games in a row.

The Yotes' next game will be against the winner of the Ottawa U of Arizona vs. Montana Tech.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light