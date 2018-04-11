Yellowstone superintendent has "many questions" about fee proposal

Associated Press
10:25 AM, Apr 11, 2018

YELLOWSTONE, MT - FEBRUARY 17: A trio of snowmobilers enter Yellowstone National Park February 17, 2003 in west Yellowstone, Montana.  (Photo by Bill Schaefer/Getty Images)

CODY, WYOMING - Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk says he's looking forward to learning more about Wyoming's initiative to collect a fee at Yellowstone -- to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park.

Wenk tells the Powell Tribune he has many questions about the resolution, and he's concerned about adding to the overall cost park visitors must pay.

The Wyoming Legislature this year approved a resolution that seeks an agreement with U.S. Interior Department and National Park Service on collecting a fee at Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

Proponents say the idea is to generate money for Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to deal with issues like wildlife collisions, disease and migration routes.

The Wyoming resolution doesn't specify how the fee would be assessed or what the amount would be.

