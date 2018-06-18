X Games qualifier comes back to Boise in 2019

Rhodes Skate Park to host event for third year

Anna Silver
5:13 PM, Jun 18, 2018

The Road to X Games come back to Rhodes Skate Park in Boise in 2019.

BOISE - The Road to X Games at Rhodes Skate Park went off without a hitch this year. 

Boise Parks and Recreation estimates there were two thousand to three thousand more spectators than last year. 

With such success, future plans have already been announced. 
    

Boise Parks and Rec reached an agreement with ESPN to host the X-Games qualifier again at Rhodes Skate Park in 2019.     
    

This will be the third year for the event in Boise. 

"It was more like should we take a look at 2019 now and maybe we can make that announcement during the event and so we were able to put that agreement together prior to the event and we used that event, the mayor to be able to make that announcement," said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director. 

No announcements have been made on the exact dates of the event yet. 
 

