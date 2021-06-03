Wyoming smokejumper dies of injuries suffered in New Mexico

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Wyoming smokejumper has died of injuries suffered last month while fighting a wildfire in New Mexico.

The U.S. Forest Service says Tim Hart of Cody suffered a hard fall on May 24 while responding to a fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. Hart was flown via air ambulance to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where he died Wednesday evening.

Hart was working for the West Yellowstone, Smokejumpers in Montana at the time of his death. He had been a wildland firefighter since 2006, also working in North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho.

The cause of his injuries is still under investigation.