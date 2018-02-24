UN Security Council approves 30-day Syria ceasefire

Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 1:58PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:58PM MST expiring February 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:58PM MST expiring February 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:48PM MST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:48PM MST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer

Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 1:15PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:15PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:15PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 25 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 10:44PM MST expiring February 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 10:44PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker

Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Baker

Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington