Plane crashes in eastern Russia, 28 people feared dead

MARINA LYSTSEVA/AP
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. Emergency officials say the Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members missed a scheduled communication while it was flying Tuesday from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. (AP Photo/Marina Lystseva)
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 08:34:24-04

MOSCOW — Officials say wreckage from a plane carrying 28 people that went missing was found a few miles from the airport in Russia's Far East where it was supposed to land.

Everyone aboard was feared dead.

Officials said the Antonov An-26 plane was on approach Tuesday for a landing in bad weather when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar.

It was heading to the airport in the town of Palana.

Russia's state aviation agency said that parts of the plane were found about 3 miles from the airport's runway, near the coast line.

Sergei Gorb, deputy director of Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, said that the plane "practically crashed into a sea cliff," which wasn't supposed to be in its landing trajectory.

Russia's Pacific Fleet told news agencies that part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea.

A plane with many people on board went missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the mayor of Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the plane.

Reuters also reports that the aircraft was a Soviet-era plane, a model that has been involved in "dozens of deadly crashes" in the last 50 years.

