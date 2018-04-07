Several dead after truck crashes into crowd of pedestrians in Muenster, Germany

A delivery vehicle slammed into a crowd Saturday in an apparently deliberate attack in the German city of Muenster, killing several people and leaving 30 others injured, police said.

The driver has shot and killed himself, a police spokeswoman said. There is no official confirmation yet on how many people have died.

Authorities are treating the incident as a deliberate attack, the spokeswoman said.

The attack happened in the old part of the city, an area that is popular on weekends.

Police have asked people to avoid the city center.

Saturday's crash occurred on the one-year anniversary of a similar attack in Stockholm, Sweden, where a stolen beer struck drove into pedestrians, killing five people.

The-CNN-Wire

