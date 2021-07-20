World War II Veteran receives posthumous honor

Idaho resident and World War II Veteran Vernon Baker was honored posthumously Tuesday at Gowen Field, where they named barracks after him.

Idaho News 6

Baker was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Clinton in 1997, 52 years after he led a successful attack that helped the allies drive German forces out of northern Italy.

Baker was the only living Black WWII Veteran to receive the belated accolade.

"With even all the hardships he had to go through as a younger person, he put that behind him," said Heidy Baker, wife of 1st Lt. Vernon Baker. "He never got bitter he was just wonderful he always looked forward."

Baker's role was largely overlooked because of his race because, at the time of his service, the Army had been segregated.